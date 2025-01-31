12 injured in bus accident in Telangana’s Sircilla

Hyderabad: Several passengers were injured in a bus accident in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday, January 31.

The accident occurred when a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus driver lost control and crashed into a field on the outskirts of Gorantala of Gambhiraopet mandal. The incident occurred while the Kamareddy depot bus was heading to Sircilla.

When the bus reached the village bridge turning point, the driver lost control of the steering as one of its tyres burst and the vehicle ended up in agricultural fields. Passersby rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers. Some of the passengers sustained injuries. Overloading is suspected to have led to the mishap.

Speaking to Siasat.com Sircilla superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan said, “The steering of the bus was locked while the driver was taking a turn. The bus fell into the field and 12 people received minor injuries. We await a petition to be filed before registering a case.”