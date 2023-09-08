’12 lakh ki ghadi’: Saif Ali Khan’s pricey watch grabs eyeballs

Mumbai: Celebrities are well-known for their love of luxurious watches, and they never fail to make a statement with their expensive timepieces whenever they step out for an event or an outing. One such celebrity who is no exception to this trend is Saif Ali Khan.

Recently, the Tandav actor was spotted at Mumbai airport, and what immediately caught everyone’s attention was his stunning 1970’s Piaget watch, which is reportedly worth a whopping Rs 12 lakh. Check out the video below to know more about the watch.

Saif Ali Khan’s choice of timepiece from the 1970s not only showcases his impeccable style but also reflects his appreciation for vintage watches. The Piaget watch, known for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design, has left netizens in awe, and they are going gaga over this exquisite accessory choice by the Bollywood actor.

List Of Expensive Watches Owned By Saif Ali Khan

Patek Philippe Nautilus Rolex Yachtmaster 2 Rolex Submariner Patek Phillippe Chronograph Annual Calendar A. Lange & Sohne

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.