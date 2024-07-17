12 Maoists killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli

Hyderabad: Twelve Maoists were killed in a major encounter between police at Gadchiroli on Wednesday.

An operations was launched today around 10 a.m from Gadchiroli in which seven C60 parties, led by Deputy SP Operations, were sent near Chattisgarh border in Wandoli Village. The action was taken after credible inputs were received about 12-15 Naxals camping near the village.

“An heavy exchange of fire started in afternoon and continued intermittently till late evening for more than six hours. Area search has led to recovery of 12 Maoist dead bodies. Seven automotive weapons including 3 AK47, 2 INSAS, 1 carbine, 1 SLR have been recovered till now,” said the Gadchiroli.

DVCM Laxman Atram alias Vishal Atram, incharge of Tipagad Dalam has been identified as one of the dead Maoists. Further identification of Maoists and area search is continuing.

A police sub inspector of C60 and one jawan have suffered bullet injuries. They are out of danger, have been evacuated and have been shifted to Nagpur.