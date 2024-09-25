12 New contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 8, but there’s a twist

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house is about to experience one of its most dramatic twists ever. The show’s makers have dropped a bombshell by announcing the entry of not two, not five, but 12 wildcard contestants. This surprise move has left the current housemates and fans alike shocked.

Big Twist In The House!

A new promo was released by the makers today, teasing this explosive twist. However, there’s a catch — the wildcards won’t be entering the house without a fight. The housemates have been given a chance to prevent these 12 newcomers from joining the game, but only if they can win a series of challenging tasks over the next two weeks.

If they succeed, the wildcard entries will be blocked. If they fail, each task they lose will bring a new contestant into the house, and the housemate responsible for the loss will face immediate elimination.

According to the information from the sets, two tasks have already taken place — one won and one lost. The outcome of these challenges could lead to a massive shake-up in the house as the contestants face their toughest test yet.

Bigg Boss 18 Wildcard Contestants List

Speculation is already rife about the identities of the wildcard contestants, with popular names doing rounds on internet. They are —

Mukku Avinash Nayani Pavani Hariteja Jabardasth Rohini Geetha Madhuri Siri Hanumanth RJ Chaitu Vasanth Sohel Ryan Vithika Anchor Ravi Deepthi Sunaina

This task, which could change the course of the show entirely, has fans eagerly waiting to see how the housemates will fare. Will they succeed in blocking the entries, or will the wildcard contestants bring new energy and drama into the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house? Let’s wait and watch.

