12 Osmania Medical College students booked in ragging case

Hyderabad: A ragging incident at Osmania Medical College has come under the spotlight after allegations surfaced that a group of senior students harassed first-year BDS students on campus.

Based on a complaint lodged by college principal Dr. Sanjeev Singh Yadav, the Sultan Bazar police registered cases against 12 final-year students under the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.

According to college authorities, the incident came to light after junior students reported the alleged harassment. Taking a serious view of the matter, the college administration initiated disciplinary action and suspended one of the accused students for six months pending further inquiry.

Investigation underway

Police said an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether any other students were involved apart from the 12 named in the case.

The episode has once again drawn attention to the issue of ragging in educational institutions, with authorities reiterating their commitment to maintaining a safe and harassment-free environment for students on campus.