Hyderabad college student ends life; alleges ragging by seniors

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old student of engineering at Siddharth Engineering College in Hyderabad was discovered dead in his hostel room on Monday morning, September 22.

The student, Jadav Sai Teja, is said to have filmed a video before he died in which he begged for assistance and said seniors had been beating him up and asking him for money, reported NDTV.

The student’s lawyer and family members arrived at the hostel after traveling for almost 300 km overnight and have called for a detailed investigation into the reasons for his death. A police case has also been filed.

Based in initial reports, Sai Teja was driven to a bar by his seniors, coerced into drinking, and asked to pay a bill of about Rs 10,000.

In the video, the clearly traumatized student claimed to be being beaten and harassed for money and pleaded to be rescued.

College officials have been sought for comment. Police indicated that they were scanning CCTV footage, the student’s video recording, and statements from inmates and hostel staff.

Investigators are also questioning if the college’s anti-ragging committee duly followed procedures and if any previous complaints were dismissed.

The incident has opened up outrage and fresh controversy regarding the safety on campus and the efficacy of anti-ragging protocols at engineering colleges.

Sai Teja’s family has called for justice, demanding that the authorities detect and prosecute the culprits who drove their son to the edge. The case remains under investigation.