12 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, West Bank

Gaza: At least 10 people were killed and 40 others injured by Israeli artillery shelling in the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said.

The Israeli army targeted a food aid distribution centre in the Jabalia refugee camp, causing the casualties, according to Palestinian medical sources on Monday.

The Israeli army did not issue any comment on the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Monday that IDF troops are continuing operations throughout the Gaza Strip, killing militants in close-quarters encounters and aerial strikes.

Israel has been conducting a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,289, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, two Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army during a military operation in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Monday, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a brief statement that its workers transferred the body of a young man from inside the Jenin camp.

Fawaz Hammad, director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, told Xinhua that a 15-year-old boy died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and neck while undergoing surgery at the hospital.

Five others were injured, with minor to moderate injuries, according to the sources.

Israeli special forces infiltrated the Jenin camp and surrounded a house amid an exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen, witnesses said, noting Israeli bulldozers and military vehicles began to demolish the infrastructure in the city and the camp.

The Israeli army has not yet commented on the incidents.

The West Bank has been witnessing an escalation since October 7, 2023, which has led to the killing of more than 750 Palestinians by Israeli gunfire and shelling, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.