12 Telangana residents rescued from crime syndicates in Myanmar

Hyderabad: As part of ongoing rescue operations across the Myanmar-Thailand border, the Union ministry of external affairs will bring back a total of 270 Indians, including 12 from Telangana.

The rescued Indians are victims of organised cyber fraud networks. They were held captive in Myanmar and forced to engage in illegal online activities after promises of high-paying jobs.

A special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the Indian nationals will land at the Hindan Airbase in Uttar Pradesh late on Thursday, November 6, and the repatriates will be formally handed over to respective state resident commissioners on Friday morning.

Officials from Telangana Bhavan in Delhi have made all necessary arrangements for food, shelter and transport back to Hyderabad, stated the chief minister’s office.