12-year-old girl killed in lightning strike in Kerala’s Idukki

Idukki: A 12-year-old girl died after being struck by lightning at Uruvapara here, police said on Saturday, April 4.
The deceased was identified as Nafeesathul Misriya, daughter of Afsal, a native of Cheruvelikkunnu near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district.
According to the police, Misriya and her family reached Uruvapara to attend ‘Summerfest’, a tourism event, on Friday evening.
Police said that lightning struck Misriya. Apart from Misriya, two others were also injured in the incident.
Though Misriya was rushed to a nearby private hospital, she was declared dead, police said.
The injured persons are currently admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha.
Thodupuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.
The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added.