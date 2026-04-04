12-year-old girl killed in lightning strike in Kerala’s Idukki

The injured persons are currently admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th April 2026 12:07 pm IST
Telangana Gurukul student dies under suspicious circumstances in Siddipet district.

Idukki: A 12-year-old girl died after being struck by lightning at Uruvapara here, police said on Saturday, April 4.

The deceased was identified as Nafeesathul Misriya, daughter of Afsal, a native of Cheruvelikkunnu near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district.

According to the police, Misriya and her family reached Uruvapara to attend ‘Summerfest’, a tourism event, on Friday evening.

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Police said that lightning struck Misriya. Apart from Misriya, two others were also injured in the incident.

Though Misriya was rushed to a nearby private hospital, she was declared dead, police said.

The injured persons are currently admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha.

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Thodupuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th April 2026 12:07 pm IST

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