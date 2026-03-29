Kerala Poll: IUML leader booked for offering UAE trip to booth workers

The case has been registered against IUML state vice-president Bava Haji of Mangalam in Malappuram.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th March 2026 11:45 am IST
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Malappuram: An FIR has been registered against an IUML leader for allegedly offering a foreign trip to members of a booth committee where the UDF candidate secures the highest number of votes in the Thavanur constituency, police said on Sunday, March 29.

The case has been registered against IUML state vice-president Bava Haji of Mangalam in Malappuram, they said.

According to police, during a convention held on March 22, Haji, while campaigning for Congress leader V S Joy, allegedly announced a 15-day trip to the UAE for members of the UDF booth committee that delivers the maximum votes.

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The matter was first reported to the Election Commission by LDF representatives.

Following an inquiry, the Commission found it to be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, police said.

Based on the Commission’s direction, Tirur police registered a case under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act, officials said.

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Police said Haji would be summoned for questioning as part of the investigation.

Authorities have also recovered video footage of the convention in which the IUML leader allegedly made the offer, they added.

In Thavanur, Joy is contesting against LDF-backed independent K T Jaleel, while the BJP has fielded Ravi Thelath.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th March 2026 11:45 am IST

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