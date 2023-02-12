12-year-old girl raped at wedding venue in UP

Aligarh: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped inside a banquet hall in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district where she had come to attend a wedding, police said.

The incident took place in Mahuakhera police circle and the alleged accused who is yet to be identified, fled after committing the crime.

The girl, later narrated her ordeal to her family. She was taken to hospital and local police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Superintendent of Police (City), Kuldeep Gunawat, said, “A case has been registered under IPC section 376 (rape) and investigation is ongoing. Cops have inspected the venue and collected some evidence. Two police teams have been formed to arrest the accused.”

Mahuakhera Station House Officer (SHO), Vijaykant Sharma, added, “We are looking for the accused and we will divulge more details of the case soon.”

According to the locals, the girl was part of the marriage procession and she had gone there with her family. When all guests were busy with the wedding rituals, the accused lured her to a room and raped her.