12-yr-old girl electrocuted to death in UP’s Muzzafarnagar

The incident took place in Kasiara village in Charthawal on Sunday when the sisters had gone to collect grass from a field.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Abdul Rahman  |   Updated: 3rd April 2023 9:16 am IST
Representative Image

Muzaffarnagar: A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzafarnagar district was electrocuted to death while her younger sister sustained serious injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire, police said.

Station House Officer of Charthawal police station, Rakesh Singh, said Anushka, 12, and Avni, 10, accidentally touched the broken high-tension wire.

Anushka died on the spot while her sister was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Angry local residents protested against the district administration, demanding compensation for the family of the deceased girl.

The protest was called off after assurance of help from senior administration officials.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Parmanand Jha, said that the state Electricity Department will give a compensation of Rs five lakh to the family according to the rules.

He also assured to help in the treatment of the injured girl.

