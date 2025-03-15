122 adults, 65 minors held for harassing women, girls by Rachakonda police

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on harassment, the Rachakonda Police’s She Teams have apprehended 187 individuals, including 122 adults and 65 minors, for harassing women and girls over the past month.

The She Teams received a total of 241 complaints during this period, which included 28 cases of phone harassment, 85 incidents of harassment through social media, and 128 cases of direct harassment.

The legal actions taken by the She Teams were substantial. According to DCP of the Women Safety Wing, T Usha Viswanath, 14 criminal cases were registered.

Additionally, 71 harassment cases were addressed, and 108 individuals underwent counseling sessions.

To further enhance awareness and deter potential harassers, the She Teams conducted 98 awareness programs at various public locations, including bus stands, railway stations, and educational institutions.

Decoy operations were also carried out as part of these efforts. Notably, 12 men were fined for traveling in women’s compartments during Metro-Rail operations.

Commissioner G Sudheer Babu urged women to report any instances of harassment by contacting the She Teams through the dedicated WhatsApp number or by dialing 100 in case of distress.