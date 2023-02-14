1,23,968 public grievances received on CPGRAMS portal in Jan

New Delhi: The banking and insurance division of the Department of Financial Services and the Ministry of Labour and Employment received the maximum number of public grievances in January this year.

The Department of Financial Services (banking division) received 17,026 grievances, its insurance division received 6,429 grievances, the Ministry of Labour and Employment received 11,139 grievances, while the Central Board of Direct Taxes (income tax) received 5,524 grievances in January.

In January, 1,23,968 public grievances were received on the CPGRAMS portal, 1,25,922 public grievances cases were redressed and there existed a pendency of 67,283 cases, as on January 31.

The pendency in the Central secretariat has decreased from 69,204 public grievances at the end of December 2022 to 67,283 at the end of January 2023, said a report issued by the Department of Public Grievances.

In January, 15,398 appeals were received and 14,320 appeals were disposed. The Central secretariat had a pendency of 26,306 public grievance appeals at the end of January.

As per the report, 21 ministries and departments have more than 1,000 pending grievances as on January 24. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (7,579) and the Department of Personnel and Training (1,912) have the highest number of grievances pending for more than 30 days.

According to the report, the Department of Financial Services (banking division) has the highest number of public grievance cases under the corruption category at 810.

The average grievance redressal time in all the ministries/departments for the month of January was 19 days.

For Central ministries and departments, 6,017 grievances received the rating of ‘excellent’ and ‘very good’ directly from the citizens in the feedbacks collected by the BSNL call centre from January 1 to 24.