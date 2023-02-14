Mahua Moitra asks if IT action on BBC will be followed by one on ‘Mr A’

"Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC's Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected. Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman @SEBI_India office," the TMC MP said in another tweet.

This man topi-pehnau-ed this wonderful nation: Mahua Moitra on Adani in LS
TMC MP Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday asked if the “raids” on the British Broadcasting Corporation’s (BBC) offices would be followed by one on “Mr A” in an apparent dig at Adani Group chief Gautam Adani.

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC’s offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, officials said.

“Since agencies doing these Valentine Day ‘Surveys’ how about @IncomeTaxIndia, @SEBI_India & @dir_ed conduct one on govt’s most valued sweetheart Mr. A?,” she said in a tweet tagging SEBI and the Enforcement Directorate.

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, “India: The Modi Question”.

The action, it is learnt, was initiated by the director general of the Income Tax Department in Mumbai across three premises.

“Reports of Income Tax raid at BBC’s Delhi office. Wow, really? How unexpected. Meanwhile farsaan seva for Adani when he drops in for a chat with Chairman @SEBI_India office,” the TMC MP said in another tweet.

US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, in a report, has alleged financial irregularities and stock manipulation in shares of Adani Group companies and the opposition has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the issue. The Adani Group has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

