125 Indians return home from Myanmar scam hubs via Thailand

New Delhi: India on Wednesday repatriated 125 of its nationals from Thailand in a military transport aircraft, after they were released from scam centres in Myawaddy in Myanmar, according to the Indian Embassy in Bangkok.

With this, a total of 1,500 Indians released from scam centres in Myanmar have been repatriated through Thailand since March this year, it said.

They were brought back in the special flight operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

It also shared some photos of the Indians repatriated on Wednesday from the Thai border town of Mae Sot.

“As part of Government of India’s efforts to secure repatriation of Indians entrapped in scam-centres in South-East Asia, @IndiainThailand and @COIChiangmai have worked in close coordination with various agencies of the Royal Thai Government and Tak Province of Thailand, to facilitate repatriation of these Indian nationals,” it said.

Indian nationals are strongly advised to verify the credentials of foreign employers and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer overseas, the embassy cautioned.

Further, visa-free entry into Thailand for Indian passport holders is meant for tourism and short business purposes only, and should not be misused for taking up employment in Thailand, it said.

India, on November 6, had repatriated 270 of its nationals from Thailand in two military transport aircraft, days after they had fled to Mae Sot from a notorious scam centre in Myanmar following a crackdown on it.

Around 500 Indian nationals were among 1,500 people from 28 countries who had crossed over to Thailand late last month following the raid on the cybercrime hub of KK Park in the Myanmarese city of Myawaddy.