129 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 129 motorists were booked for drunk drivig in Hyderabad during a special drive on September 18-19.

Among those booked, 101 were two-wheeler riders , 18 were four-wheeler and heavy vehicle drivers and 10 were three-wheeler drivers. Our of all offender 59 recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) ranjing from 51-100; 22 recorded a BAC of 30-50, 21 recorded a BAC ranging from 101-150, 14 had a BAC of 151-200, eigh recorded a BAC of 201-250, three recorded a BAC above 300 and two recorded a BAC of 251-300.

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The maximum permissible Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit across India is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.03 per cent).

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.