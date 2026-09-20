Cyberabad traffic police nab 80 drunk drivers over weekend

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a drunk driving enforcement campaign over the weekend on September 18 and 19, apprehending 80 offenders.

Of the 80 caught, 62 people were driving two-wheelers, 16 were driving four-wheelers, and two were auto drivers. As many as 63 offenders had blood alcohol levels ranging from 36 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml, while the maximum permissible BAC limit is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.03 per cent).

Nine had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, and eight had BAC levels from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

Also Read 292 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

The Cyberabad Traffic Police said all offenders will be produced before the court and reiterated that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence.

If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said. The maximum punishment under the charge is 10 years’ imprisonment with a fine.

During the week of September 14 to 19, 2026, courts disposed of 142 drunk driving cases, sentencing 12 individuals to fines and jail time, while 130 received fines only.