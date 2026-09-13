292 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 292 motorists were booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad during a special drive on September 11 and 12.

Among all those booked, 240 were two-wheeler riders, 40 were four-wheeler drivers, and 12 were three-wheeler riders. Among all offenders, 248 recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) ranging from 36 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml; 30 recorded a BAC of 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, and 14 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

The maximum permissible Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit across India is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.03 per cent).

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Also Read 329 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.