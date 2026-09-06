329 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 329 motorists were booked for drunk driving in the Cyberabad commissionerate in a special drive on September 5 and 6.

Among those booked, 270 were two-wheeler riders, 41 four-wheeler riders, and 18 three-wheeler riders.

Blood alcohol content (BAC) readings, which measure the concentration of alcohol in the bloodstream, with India’s legal driving limit at 30 mg per 100 ml of blood, showed that 184 had BAC ranging from 36 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml.

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As many as 98 individuals had levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, and 47 individuals had levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

Also Read 182 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over weekend

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.