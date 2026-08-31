182 booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 182 motorists were booked for drunk driving in Cyberabad over the weekend during a special drive conducted on August 28 and 29.

Among those booked, 154 were two-wheeler riders, seven were three-wheeler drivers, 20 were four-wheeler drivers, and one was a heavy vehicle driver.

Of the offenders, 149 recorded a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) between 36 mg/100 ml and 200 mg/100 ml, 25 recorded a BAC between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml, and eight recorded a BAC between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.

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Also Read 404 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Police warned that anyone causing a fatal accident while driving under the influence of alcohol will be booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and could face a jail term of up to 10 years.

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident in an inebriated state will be booked under Section105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and might face a jail term of 10 years.