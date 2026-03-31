129 social media accounts taken down by Hyderabad cybercrime in March

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime unit cracked down on illegal online betting, gaming promotions, and fake investment scams and identified 129 social media profiles in March.

The 129 social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram were running 494 paid advertisements that promoted betting apps and fraudulent investment schemes targeting Indian users.

These ads used tactics like promises of easy money, bonuses, referral commissions, and even deepfake videos of celebrities to lure victims, the police said in a release.

Also Read Hyderabad police flag 124 social media accounts promoting online betting in Feb

All identified profiles have been taken down and reported. Authorities have also removed 209 profiles and 746 advertisements linked to such illegal activities under ongoing cyber patrol efforts.

Investigations are ongoing to trace those behind these operations, and legal action will follow, the police said.

The authorities have advised citizens against indulging in online betting as it is illegal in Telangana and can lead to financial loss and data misuse.

The public is cautioned against downloading or promoting such apps or sharing referral links. Citizens should remain alert as high-return investment schemes are falsely promising.

Any suspicious activity must immediately be reported to cybercrime authorities via helpline 1930 or the official portal.

“Stay alert, verify before investing, and avoid engaging with unauthorised online platforms,” the police said.