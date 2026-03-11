Hyderabad police flag 124 social media accounts promoting online betting in Feb

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Hyderabad City Cybercrime Police identified 124 social media accounts promoting 539 paid advertisements on online gaming and betting apps in February alone.

These advertisements were strategically designed to attract vulnerable users, particularly youth, by promising easy money, assured returns, bonuses, and referral commissions, the police said in a release.

The profiles were systematically circulating promotional content, referral links, and inducement-based schemes to lure people into participating in betting and unlawful wagering.

The 124 identified profiles have been reported to the respective platforms as a precautionary measure and have since been taken down to prevent further spread of unlawful content.

Further investigation is underway to trace the individuals and financial channels associated with these profiles, the authorities said, warning of strict action against those found responsible.

The cybercrime police have advised citizens not to engage in online betting and gambling activities and if caught, they will attract penal action.

According to the police, several online betting apps operate from foreign bases and function illegally in India. They entice users with false promises of high returns. Users risk significant financial loss, data theft and misuse of personal and banking information.

The public is advised not to download, register, or use unauthorised online betting and gambling apps. Individuals promoting or sharing such links through social media may also be liable for legal consequences.

The cybercrime police also urged citizens to immediately report suspicious advertisements, links, and profiles promoting illegal betting activities to the nearest cybercrime police station or through the official cybercrime reporting portal. Additionally, parents and guardians are requested to inform youth about the risks and legal implications associated with online betting and gambling.