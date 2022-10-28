13 dead in Philippines flash floods

Local media reported the heavy rain is related to the tropical storm Nalgae that is expected to make a landfall this Sunday on main Luzon island.

Updated: 28th October 2022 2:16 pm IST
Manila: At least 13 people died on Friday and several other were reported missing after a strong overnight downpour flooded a number of towns in the Philippines’ Maguindanao province, an official said.

Citing initial report, the disaster management official said the deaths occurred due to drowning or landslides, reports Xinhua news agency.

He added that authorities were still assessing the situation.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration, Nalgae is expected to strengthen into a severe tropical storm on Friday, and into a typhoon by Saturday.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and Pacific typhoon belt.

On an average, the archipelagic country experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some of which are intense and destructive.

