Video: Big brother tries to teach sister maths; cries in frustration

Mathematics can get really stressful for any kid. Something similar happened to a sibling duo where both break down in frustration – one trying to teach and the other refusing to be taught.

The cute incident was recorded by a woman showing her two children crying in frustration over a maths problem.

As the woman tells her older child, “You cannot be a teacher,” the young boy tries to clarify that he did his best to teach his little sister but she refuses to understand even after him pointing the answers to her.

“I already gave her the answer,” the older boy cries adding, “There are three right angles in the picture, she insists there are two.”

“I even pointed at them to her,” he cries more and gives up. At this point, both siblings are seen crying about their miseries. The little girl, though doesn’t say anything in the video, cries looking at the problem before looking into the camera and her mother who is probably trying hard to suppress her laughter.

Start learning maths kids, it will help you in your taxes later on!