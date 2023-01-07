13 districts of Maharashtra seek merger with Telangana

Hyderabad: The people of Maharashtra and Karnataka bordering Telangana have intensified their demand to merge them into Telangana, amid the border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Seeing the implementation of various welfare schemes in Telangana, the people belonging to the border areas passed a resolution in the local panchayat demanding merger with Telangana.

Meanwhile, there are 6 districts of Maharashtra bordering Telangana where the schemes of both states are being utilized. It is said that for the last 50 years, the dispute over the control of 13 villages in the border area has not been resolved. In 1997, the Maharashtra government was last consulted in this regard during the union of Andhra Pradesh.

It is reported that the people of 6 districts of Maharashtra bordering Telangana namely Puranduli, Kota, Nokiwada, Bilaspur and Isapur villages are benefiting from the schemes of both states, they have ration cards of both states, among them there are some people who can live in Maharashtra and vote in Telangana have started a campaign for land titles.

According to the 2011 census, the population of 13 districts consists of about ten thousand people. About three thousand of them are availing of the facilities of Telangana. Local people say they are deprived of the Rythu Bandhu scheme like Telangana. They also want to benefit from the Dalit Bandhu Scheme.

Both governments are not showing interest in implementing welfare schemes as a result of the border dispute. It is said that some families have registered their names in the schemes of Telangana. Apart from this, Asifabad districts have been demanding to be merged into Telangana for a long time.