13 Points about SRK’s Jawan: Budget, cast salaries, plot and more

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most awaited films of the year. This film will mark the comeback of the actor post his box office hit Pathaan. The action-packed prevue which was released today, gave us a little glimpse of what the film is about.

Everything you need to know about SRK’s Jawan

1. Director

The famous Tamil director Atlee will be making his Bollywood debut with Jawan, marking the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director. He is known for his collaborations with Tamil actor Vijay Thalapathy. His Tamil films Theri, Marsal, and Bigil were massive superhits at the box office.

2. Jawan Budget

The film is said to have a massive budget of Rs 220 crores. This includes the exotic locations the film has been filmed and the advanced and unconventional visual effects.

3. Leading Lady

Actress Nayanthara has bagged the role of the leading lady in this action-thriller film. Jawaan will also mark the actress’ big Bollywood debut. In the prevue, we could see a little glimpse of the actress, which has made netizens excited about her part in the film.

4. Villain

Vijay Sethupathi has created quite a havoc with his brilliant acting skills in the past. The actor will be seen playing the antagonist in Jawaan and facing off against Shah Rukh’s character.

5. Cast

Apart from the three megastars, movie actress Sanya Malhotra, television fame Riddhi Dogra and comic Sunil Grover will be seen in supporting roles.

6. Cameos

The cast of the film is much more dynamic than we had anticipated. In the teaser, we saw that Deepika Padukone will be making an action-packed cameo in the film. According to the rumors, other than the Pathan actress, Tamil superstar Vijay Thalapathy who has worked multiple times with the director and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will also be making special appearances.

7. Jawan Plot

“A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who’s caused extreme suffering to many,” reads the synopsis of the film.

8. Shah Rukh Khan’s double role?

According to rumours Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a double role in the film. He will play the role of a fighter (father) and also a jailer (son). Khan will be sporting more than 6 looks in the film.

9. Jawan Cast Salaries or Remuneration

Shah Rukh Khan

The actor charged a whopping Rs 100 crore for Pathan and looking at the success of the film it is expected that the star might have charged more than Rs 100 crore for the film with 60% of shares from the total profits. Exact figures have not been disclosed.

Nayanthara

According to reports the acclaimed actress has charged between Rs 8-11 crores for the film.

Vijay Sethupathi

Earlier, Vijay had charged Rs 15 crores for the project, but he hiked his fees after his thunderous performance in Vikram. Finally, the actor was paid Rs 21 crores which is the biggest paycheck of his career.

10. Theatrical Rights

The film producer and distributor has bagged the theatrical rights of the film. The rights of the film for all Indian languages are valued at Rs. 250 crores. Dil Raju’s attempts of cracking the North Indian box office failed with flops, Jersey and HIT. With the kind of anticipation surrounding Jawan, it feels like Dil Raju will be successful this time.

11. Non-Theatrical Rights

The non-theatrical rights of the film were sold much before the prevue was out. As per information, the non-theatrical rights, including music, satellite, and digital streaming, have been sold for Rs 250 crores.

12. Box Office

With the kind of anticipation the film is garnering among the netizens and the versatile cast, industry insiders are guessing that the film will be making a bigger box office collection than the hit Pathan.

13. Release Date

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on June 2 but got postponed due to the VFX and post-production work. The final date of release is 7 September.