13 Siddipet students fall ill after lunch, probe launched

Siddipet: Thirteen students of Kasturba Vidyalayam in the Maddur mandal of the Siddipet district complained of severe stomachache late on Sunday, August 16.

They were rushed to the government hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

The students had eaten chapatis and potato curry in the morning and were served chicken for lunch.

The doctors at the hospital said the weather conditions were to blame. During the rainy season, there are chances of contamination of drinking water and food being served to the students.

Meanwhile, the Education Department has launched an investigation into the cause of the illness.