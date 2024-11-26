13 Telangana districts achieve 100 pc census survey completion

Hyderabad: Telangana’s ambitious socio-economic, educational, employment, political, and caste census is nearing completion, with 92.6 percent of the targeted households surveyed. Out of 1,17,58,491 identified residences across the state, surveys have been completed in 1,08,89,758 homes.

District-wise progress

Thirteen districts have achieved 100 percent survey completion. Among others, Sangareddy has reached 88.1 percent and Medchal-Malkajgiri stands at 82.3 percent. In 17 additional districts, more than 90 percent of the survey work has been completed.

In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, the survey is advancing steadily. Of the 25,05,517 identified residences, 19,04,977 have been surveyed, marking a 76 percent completion rate.

Focus on Data Accuracy

For districts where the survey process is complete, data entry work is underway. Computerized data entry has already been finalized for 12,85,871 households.

District in-charge officers have emphasized the importance of precision in data entry to ensure the accuracy of the census. Enumerators and data entry operators have been instructed to thoroughly cross-check entries, while officials have been directed to securely store survey documents for future reference.

The comprehensive census is a critical initiative to collect detailed information on socio-economic and demographic profiles across Telangana. It is expected to play a vital role in policymaking and targeted welfare measures.