13-year-old boy suffers subdural haemorrhage after being hit by teacher in MP

Bhopal: A 13-year-old boy suffered a subdural haemorrhage after he was slapped by a teacher at a private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district and is battling for life, his family said.

The boy, identified as Anuj Shukla, who was earlier treated at Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Rewa and now has been referred to a private hospital in Nagpur for surgery.

A family member of the boy told IANS that he has been on ventilator at Neoren Hospital in Nagpur for the last four days and surgery is being conducted.

The boy, who is enrolled in a private school in Rewa, used to attend music classes.

His family alleged that music teacher Rishabh Pandey has hit the boy during the class. They also alleged that despite the MLC report clearly had mentioned that the boy suffered injuries because of hitting by the teacher, the school management did not take any action against Pandey.

Additional SP, Rewa, Anil Sonkar said that the family has lodged a police complaint on September 11.

The family said the teacher had slapped the boy around a month back. Sonkar said the parents had observed some swelling on boy’s temple but they did not take it seriously and treated it on their own.

But, later, swelling continued and the boy was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital. During the treatment, doctors found that the boy had suffered serious injury on his temple and it needed surgery.

Subsequently, the boy was referred to the Jabalpur medical college for surgery. Observing the seriousness, the boy has been referred to Nagapur.

“Family has lodged an FIR against the teacher on September 11. During the investigation, it found that music teacher Rishabh Pandey was wearing rudraksh, which has caused injury to the boy. We have booked the teacher under Section 308, 323 of IPC and JJ Act. Further investigation is underway,” Sonkar said.