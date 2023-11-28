UP minor girl abducted, raped for a week in Hyderabad; accused arrested

The girl was rescued on November 25 from an area under the Maniyar police station in UP’s Ballia.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th November 2023 2:33 pm IST
Class 2 boy sexually assaulted at Mukarram Jah High School; case booked
Representative image (Photo: Siasat)

Ballia: A 13-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a man from a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district and taken to Hyderabad where she was raped for almost a week, police said on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The girl was rescued on November 25 from an area under the Maniyar police station in UP’s Ballia, while the man (19) was arrested on November 27 from the local bus station, they said.

Also Read
Telangana polls: Parties splurge ₹25 crore on Google, Meta ads

Police said the man used to live in the girl’s neighbourhood. He has been sent to jail, they said.

MS Education Academy

Maniyar Station House Officer (SHO) Mantosh Singh said she was kidnapped on November 18, and a case under pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on a complaint from her father.

In her statement, the girl said the man kidnapped her, took her to Hyderabad and raped her for almost a week, the SHO said.

Following the girl’s statement, section 376 (rape) of the IPC as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were added to the case.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th November 2023 2:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button