13-yr-old Zoya sets herself on fire in Bihar’s govt school, family claims murder

A large number of people gathered outside the school, protesting against the incident.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 28th August 2025 4:13 pm IST
school girl
Representational Image

A 13-year-old Muslim girl died on Wednesday, soon after being found with severe burn injuries inside the washroom of a government-run school in Patna, police said.

Zoya Parveen, a class 5 student, was found unconscious with critical burns in the washroom of the Girls’ Middle School within Gardani Bagh police station limits.

On Thursday, a large number of people gathered outside the school, protesting against the incident. The situation soon escalated as they blocked the road by burning tyres.

MS Teachers

As police tried to remove the blockade, the protesters went on a rampage and started hurling stones.

“A police constable was injured in the violence. A large contingent of police was sent to the area, who brought the situation under control,” an officer of the Gardani Bagh police station said.

On the schoolgirl’s death, DGP Vinay Kumar said police have registered a case on the basis of the statement given by her family. The roles of several persons are being examined, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 28th August 2025 4:13 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button