130 factories shut in Bangladesh amid labour protest for higher wages

Dhaka: A total of 130 readymade garment factories on outskirts of Bangladesh capital Dhaka have suspended operations for an indefinite period due to ongoing worker protests for higher wages.

Mohammad Sarwar Alam, a superintendent of Industrial Police, told journalists Saturday that a section of workers has still been demanding a minimum monthly wage of 23,000 taka (209 U.S. dollars), Xinhua news agency reported.

Workers continued their protests, rejecting the government’s announcement of a 56 percent wage increase Tuesday.

The protests have reportedly led to vandalism of cars and factories, with clashes between police and workers erupting in and around Dhaka.

A female garment worker was killed in a clash between police and workers demonstrating for a pay hike in Gazipur’s Konabari area on the outskirts of Dhaka on Wednesday.

Paramilitary Border Guard Bangladesh soldiers have been deployed in major industrial zones in and around Dhaka.