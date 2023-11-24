130,000 liters of diesel to enter Gaza from Egypt daily: Official

Cairo: Some 130,000 liters of diesel and four trucks of gas will enter Gaza from Egypt daily starting Friday amid the four-day humanitarian pause currently in effect in the war-torn enclave, according to an Egyptian official.

In a statement, Diaa Rashwan, Chairman of Egypt’s State Information Service, said: “130,000 liters of diesel and four trucks of gas from Egypt will enter the Gaza Strip daily for the first time, and humanitarian aid will begin to flow from Egypt to the Gaza Strip.”

He said that “200 trucks, loaded with food, medicine and water”, will enter Gaza daily for the first time since the Israel-Hamas war started on October 7.

“Egypt will continue to receive groups of wounded and injured children from Gaza, for treatment in the country, as well as receiving foreigners and dual nationals detained in the Gaza Strip, and facilitating their travel to the countries of which they are nationals,” the official said.

He also said that for the first time since the start of the conflict, Egypt would allow in Palestinians who wished to enter Gaza through the Rafah border crossing.

Also Read Gaza war to continue for at least two more months: Israel Defence Minister

The pause deal agreed by Israel and Hamas came into effect in Gaza at 7 a.m. on Friday, came on the 49th day of the Israel-Hamas war which erupted on October 7 after the militant group launched its unprecedented attack on the Jewish nation.

Under the deal reached on Wednesday under the mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the US, the Hamas said that it will release about 13 hostages at 4 p.m. on Friday as the first stage of the agreement,.

Hamas, which has been ruling Gaza since 2007, will hand over the hostages to Egypt.

In turn, Israel will release 150 Palestinians, including women and children, from the Israeli jails.

Israel is expected to stop all its military operations in the Gaza Strip as part of the four-day pause.

Meanwhile, at least 200 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid and medical supplies, including four fuel trucks, will be allowed into the Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire will also facilitate the reopening of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt to allow the return of stranded Palestinians waiting in the Arish area, according to the Palestinian Embassy in Cairo.