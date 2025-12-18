131 vacancies in Emirates Airlines: Know eligibility and salary

Emirates, the world’s largest airline, is expanding its fleet by adding several aircraft in the coming years, with chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum announcing 131 vacancies for various posts.

According to the Khaleej Times, the Emirates Group has 124,000 employees. “The airline plans to have 5,000 pilots onboard in the next eight to 10 years,” Adel Al Redha, deputy president and chief operating officer (COO) of Emirates Airlines, said.

Some of the vacancies in Dubai’s flagship carrier are as follows.

Direct Entry Captain

Candidates aspiring to be direct entry captains at Emirates A350 or A380 need to have a minimum of 7,000 hours flying time in multi-crew, multi-engine aircraft (only time in the operating seat of a turboprop and/or turbojet aircraft is counted; simulator time is excluded)

Captains receive a tax-free annual package of up to Dh 11,85,000. The package includes annual take-home cash worth Dh 5,75,000, comprising annual basic salary and flying pay. The monthly income is Dh 48,000, based on an average of 85 flying hours.

The accommodation, along with utilities, will be provided by the company. Emirates will also provide an education allowance of Dh 52,250 for primary and Dh 79,750 for secondary education for up to three children. The captains will also have 42 annual leaves.

The company will also provide confirmed annual leave tickets for pilots and their dependents in business class, upgradeable to first class. The captains will also have access to the Emirates Platinum card, offering exclusive retail, leisure and services discounts. They will receive concessional travel benefits for their dependents in all classes of the cabin.

Comprehensive medical, life and accident insurance, loss of medical license insurance will also be provided, as well as eligibility for an annual profit-share based on company performance.

Eligibility

In order to be eligible for the position, the candidate must have minimum of 7,000 hours of total flying time (excluding P3, rotary and single/multi-engine piston aircraft), and a minimum of 150 hours in past 12 months on Airbus FBW as a captain.

The candidate should possess a valid ICAO ATPL with a matching Authority Class 1 Medical and ICAO English level 5 or above.

For A380

Candidates applying for A380 flights must have a minimum of 3,000 hours PIC on Airbus FBW wide-body (A330/A340/A350/A380). They must currently be flying on an Airbus FBW wide-body as a captain.

For A350

The candidates must have a minimum of 3,000 hours PIC on any Airbus FBW (A320/A330/A340/A350/A380). They should currently be flying on Airbus FBW as a captain

To apply for the position, the candidates have to attach their resume, Passport, ATPL with the type-rating for the aircraft they currently fly, and a class 1 medical certificate with no limitations (except visual corrections) in their application.

Cabin Crew

Candidates aspiring to be cabin crew members must have more than one year of experience in hospitality/customer service, a positive attitude and the natural ability to provide excellent service in a team environment, dealing with people from many cultures.

The candidates must be high school (class 12) graduates. Fluent in written and spoken English (Ability to speak other languages is an advantage). They must be at least 160 cm tall and can reach 212 cm while standing on tiptoes, to enable you to reach emergency equipment on all aircraft types.

Tattoos should not be visible while wearing Emirates uniforms. Candidates must meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements, as the jobs are based in Dubai.

To apply for the position, candidates must submit their CV in English along with a recent photograph.

Salary

Salary for the cabin crew is made up of three components — fixed basic salary, an hourly pay for operated flights, and an overseas meal allowance. The basic salary is Dh 4,980 per month and flying pay of Dh 69.60 per hour, based on an average of 80-100 flying hours. The cabin crew members get an average total pay of Dh 11,244.