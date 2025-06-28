1,330 Indians deported from US since January, 6 from Telangana

Hyderabad: A total of 1,330 Indian nationals have been deported from the US between January 20 and June 25, including six people from Telangana, the Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) replied to a Right to Information (RTI) request filed by the Deccan Chronicle.

The data issued by the MEA says 682 nationals were deported between January 20 and April 4, while 648 were deported between April 5 and June 25.

According to the DC report, Punjab had the highest number of deportees, with 277 people deported between January 20 and April 4, making up over 40 percent of the total deportees.

Haryana had the second highest number with 201 deportees, followed by Gujarat with 126 deportees

These three states make up 88.55 percent of the deported population, while the Telugu states together account for 1.16 percent, with six deportees from Telangana and two from Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday, June 28, the US Supreme Court ruled that district court judges cannot order nationwide injunctions against President Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order, which would effectively end it.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed the Trump administration to restart swift removals of migrants to countries other than their homelands, lifting a court order that gave them a chance to challenge the deportations.