137 medical shops pulled up for illegal drug sales in Telangana

Hyderabad: The drug wing of the Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TGSAFE) on Thursday, October 15, pulled up 137 medical stores across the state for the sale of illegal medicines.

The raids were conducted in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) region and other districts of Telangana. The raids are part of an ongoing drive to check the unauthorised sale and diversion of medicines which could be misused because of their habit-forming properties.

The contraventions detected at the 137 shops could lead to the suspension or cancellation of their drug licences, depending on the outcome of the proceedings.

In the CURE region, medical stores in the Saroornagar, Balapur, Hayathnagar, Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Begumpet and Amberpet zones were raided.

The drug wing of TGSAFE focused on medical stores in these areas to check compliance with regulations governing the sale of habit-forming medicines.

During the inspections, officials focused on medicines such as Nitrazepam, Alprazolam, Tramadol, Tapentadol, Pregabalin-containing formulations, Zolpidem and codeine-containing cough syrups.

Show-cause notices were issued to medical stores where contraventions were detected.