13K jobs in health department to be announced soon: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana health minister Harish Rao during the launch of the T-Diagnostics mini-hub at Narsingi on Wednesday said 13,000 jobs in the health department shall be announced soon.

Harish Rao informed that efforts are being made to augment medical infrastructure at every level in Telangana. “A 2,000-bed facility will be established at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), in addition to the 200-bed Mother and Child Health (MCH) center at Gandhi Hospital and NIMS.”

“We have established 350 Basthi Dawakhanas, which are providing a wide range of health care services to the urban poor at the local level,” he said.

“Each Basthi Dawakhana in Hyderabad is offering 57 diagnostic services to patients currently which will be increased to 134 diagnostic services in the coming months. With the launch of 10 more mini-hubs, we have so far launched 20 radiology labs that provide free digital X-ray, 2D-Echo, Ultrasound, and ECG services to patients,” Rao said.

The Minister said that efforts are being made to ensure organ transplantation surgeries in Government tertiary hospitals. Specialized operations like joint and knee replacement surgeries have already started in Gandhi Hospital, Osmania General Hospital and in district teaching hospitals.

A total of 10 T-Diagnostic mini-hubs were launched in Hyderabad on Wednesday with local public representatives participating in the inaugural ceremony.

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, MP Ranjit Reddy, MLC, Patnam Mahender Reddy, MLA, Prakash Goud, and other senior health officials were in attendance at the launch of the T-diagnostic mini-hub.