14 held by Hyderabad police for taking drugs choose rehabilitation

Hyderabad: Fourteen people including a woman who were caught for consuming drugs by the Hyderabad police have opted for rehabilitation, the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) wing of the Telangana police said on Thursday, July 24.

The accused who were apprehended for consuming drugs by the Hyderabad police chose to get treated at de-addiction centres recognised by Telangana government. They also sought immunity from prosecution under Section 64-A of the NDPS Act.

Section 64-A of the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 states that Any addict, who is charged with an offence punishable under section 27 or with offences involving small quantity of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, who voluntarily seeks to undergo medical treatment for de-addiction from a hospital or an institution maintained or recognised by the government or a local authority and undergoes such treatment shall not be liable to prosecution under section 27 or under any other section for offences involving small quantity of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances: Provided that the said immunity from prosecution may be withdrawn if the addict does not undergo the complete treatment for de-addiction.

According to EAGLE, the accused will undergo a rehabilitation programme for a month. This will help them recover and reintegrate into society.