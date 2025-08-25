14 nodal officers appointed for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypolls

Hyderabad: Hyderabad district election officer RV Karnan on Monday, August 25, appointed 14 nodal officers for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypolls.

Here is the list of nodal officers

Manpower Management – Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi

EVM & VVPAT Management – Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner Apoorva Chauvan

Training – LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil

Transport Management – CTO Srinivas

Material Management – Admin Additional Commissioner K Venugopal

MCC – Additional SP (Vigilance) M Sudarshan

Law and Order, Vulnerable Mapping, District Security Plan – DSP Narasimha Reddy

Expenditure Monitoring – Chief Examiner of Accounts Venkateswar Reddy

Election Observers – Assistant Veterinary Officer Wilson

Dummy Ballot Paper – Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran

Media Communication & MCMC – CPRO Section PRO M. Dasharath

Cyber Security, IT & Computerization – IT Joint Commissioner C. Radha

Helpline & Complaint Redressal – IT AE Karthik Kiran

Webcasting – IT AE Tirumala Kumar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in view of the upcoming by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The updated voter list will be published on September 2. Voters can file claims for inclusion or raise objections about errors between September 2 to September 17. These claims and objections will be addressed by September 25.

The final voter lists will be released on September 30.

Jubilee Hills constituency has 3,92,517 voters, including 2,03,137 men, 1,88,213 women, and 25 transgender persons.