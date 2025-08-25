14 nodal officers appointed for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypolls

Hyderabad: Hyderabad district election officer RV Karnan on Monday, August 25, appointed 14 nodal officers for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypolls.
Here is the list of nodal officers
- Manpower Management – Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi
- EVM & VVPAT Management – Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner Apoorva Chauvan
- Training – LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Hemant Keshav Patil
- Transport Management – CTO Srinivas
- Material Management – Admin Additional Commissioner K Venugopal
- MCC – Additional SP (Vigilance) M Sudarshan
- Law and Order, Vulnerable Mapping, District Security Plan – DSP Narasimha Reddy
- Expenditure Monitoring – Chief Examiner of Accounts Venkateswar Reddy
- Election Observers – Assistant Veterinary Officer Wilson
- Dummy Ballot Paper – Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran
- Media Communication & MCMC – CPRO Section PRO M. Dasharath
- Cyber Security, IT & Computerization – IT Joint Commissioner C. Radha
- Helpline & Complaint Redressal – IT AE Karthik Kiran
- Webcasting – IT AE Tirumala Kumar
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in view of the upcoming by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.
The updated voter list will be published on September 2. Voters can file claims for inclusion or raise objections about errors between September 2 to September 17. These claims and objections will be addressed by September 25.
The final voter lists will be released on September 30.
Jubilee Hills constituency has 3,92,517 voters, including 2,03,137 men, 1,88,213 women, and 25 transgender persons.