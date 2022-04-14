14 Saudi universities in QS World University Rankings 2022

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has made progress in the general index of the QS World University Rankings 2022 at a global level, with 14 Saudi universities in the classification instead of 9 in 2019, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The new achievement is part of the efforts of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education to improve educational outcomes and achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

As per media reports, three universities that advanced in the QS international classification of university majors for the year 2022, are—King Abdulaziz University, King Saud University, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals.

They achieved advanced positions between the 51st and 319th rank globally in the fields of engineering and technology, natural sciences, life sciences and medicine, as well as a theoretical specialization in social sciences and management.

King Abdulaziz University ranked among the top 100 international universities in the field of engineering and technology, as it ranked 51 globally, advancing 125 ranks from the 2019 and ranked 132 globally in the field of natural sciences, advancing 78 places over the same period.

While it ranked 109th globally in life sciences and medicine, it also ranked 104th in social sciences and management, in addition to progressing 102 steps in humanities and literature, to rank the 271st place globally.

King Saud University ranked 185th globally in engineering and technology, 295th globally in natural sciences, the 171st globally in life sciences and medicine, in addition to the 319th position globally in social sciences and management.

King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals ranked 87th among the world’s top 100 universities for engineering and technology. The university also advanced 119 points in the field of natural sciences compared to its 2019 ranking, achieving 281 in global rankings.

It is worth noting that the QS classification is related to the criteria of development, innovation, and quality, and includes 1,300 universities worldwide. It is keen to review research and academic efforts that help prepare better graduates whose abilities are commensurate with the labor market in the Kingdom.