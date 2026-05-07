14-year-old madrasa student applied sindoor after gangrape in UP

Uttar Pradesh: A 14-year-old Muslim girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and kept hostage near a madrassa for three days, was repeatedly raped by a Hindu man known to her in Uttar Pradesh Kannauj’s district.

The incident occurred on Sunday, May 3, in Hammalipura. The victim studied in a madrassa and is a brilliant student.

Her father, Akeel, told local news reports that on the day of the incident, the accused, Deepu, told his daughter that her mother wanted to see her.

Believing him, she followed Deepu to a house. As soon as she realised it was a trap, she tried to run away, but Deepu and his associates dragged her inside the house, gagged her mouth and then held her hostage for nearly three days.

In those three days, the victim was forcibly made to consume alcohol, after which she fell unconscious. Deepu and his associates repeatedly raped her and, in a grotesque attempt, applied sindoor on her forehead and a toe ring on her feet. These are considered sacred symbols of a newly married Hindu woman.

On May 5, the girl got access to a mobile phone and informed her family about her whereabouts. She told them she could see the madrassa from her captive place.

A 14-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped and kept hostage near a madrassa for three days, was repeatedly raped by a Hindu man known to her in Uttar Pradesh Kanauj's district.



The incident occurred on Sunday, May 3, in Hammalipura. The victim studied in a madrassa and is a… pic.twitter.com/rbEy5aavYP — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 7, 2026

Immediately, her family and other neighbours conducted a search and finally found their daughter tied to the rooftop of Deepu’s house. She was rushed to the district hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant serious sections of the law. Deepu is currently on the large. One of his associates has been detained by the police.