Following BJP win, anti-Muslim attacks reported in parts of Bengal

West Bengal: Isolated incidents of hate crimes against the Muslim community have been reported from parts of West Bengal since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the 2026 Assembly elections in the state, ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year reign.

Almost all cases report vandalism, intimidation and destruction of property by Hindutva supporters.

Cooch Behar

In Chanderkuthi village, located in the Dinhata district of Cooch Behar, right-wing elements attacked Muslims and destroyed their belongings. One of them recorded the scene of destruction, heard whistling and called the saffron party’s win in the state an advantage.

“West Bengal zindabad, maaje hee maaje,” said the person.

In Chanderkuthi village, located in the Dinhata district of Cooch Behar, right-wing elements attacked minorities and destroyed their belongings. One of them recorded the scene of destruction, heard whistling and called the saffron party's win in the state an advantage.

"West… pic.twitter.com/1xEpR6oI1k — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 6, 2026

Hindutva members set fire to the famous Taj Mahal selfie point in front of a Goddess Durga temple located in Dinhata town.

The selfie point, which featured a model of the Taj Mahal, was constructed with the message ‘I love Dinhata,’ as an attraction for devotees and tourists and to promote local tourism.

A video has surfaced on social media showing the model completely gutted by fire.

Hindutva members set fire to the famous Taj Mahal selfie point in front of a Goddess Durga temple located in Dinhata town.



People shout, "Tel lagake Dabur ka, naam mitado Babur ka," which loosely translates to "Apply Dabur’s oil and erase Babur’s name"as the structure is reduced… pic.twitter.com/MHOuh26KLF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 6, 2026

People shout, “Tel lagake Babur ka, naam mitado Babur ka,” which loosely translates to “Apply Dabur’s oil and erase Babur’s name”as the structure is reduced to ashes.

On information, the fire department rushed to the spot and attempted to douse the fire.

Darjeeling

In the Darjeeling district, a Hindutva mob climbed atop a mosque and planted a saffron flag, chanting, “Jai Shri Ram.” The incident occurred in Jor Pokhari, which is home to the famous Senchal Wildlife Sanctuary.

In Darjeeling district, a Hindutva mob climbed atop a mosque and planted a saffron flag, chanting, religious slogans.



The incident occurred in Jor Pokhari, which is home to the famous Senchal Wildlife Sanctuary. pic.twitter.com/bY2XPYZW5f — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 6, 2026

North Dinajpur

Hindutva workers, including from the BJP, vandalised a Muslim-owned biryani shop in Dalkhola, North Dinajpur district. They ransacked the premises and threw all its items, including utensils and supplies, causing severe financial damage to the owner.

Hindutva workers, including from the BJP, vandalised a Muslim-owned biryani shop in Dalkhola, North Dinajpur district. They ransacked the premises and threw all its items, including utensils and supplies, causing severe financial damage to the owner. pic.twitter.com/Qy73AVRNYK — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 6, 2026

Bongaon, North 24 Parganas

BJP workers were seen confronting owners of a biryani shop near a temple in Bongaon in the North 24 Parganas district, asking them to move the shop elsewhere. A video of the incident shows one of the saffron-clad workers telling a staff member, “If we did this outside a mosque, you would feel bad too.”

The Trinamool Congress shared the video on X, stating, “the nightmare has already begun.” The party said, “Give them another day and they will move to ban the sale and consumption of non-veg food altogether. They will stand at your doorstep and dictate what you can eat, what you can cook, what you can serve your children. They will impose their dietary diktat on a land whose identity, whose culture, whose very soul is inseparable from its food, its flavours, and its freedom of choice.”

“Bengal did not vote for this,” the post read. “Bengal will not stand for this.”

The nightmare has already begun.



Flag-bearing BJP thugs are going door to door, threatening non-veg shops and biryani sellers, ordering them to shut down, relocate, and erase their names. This is not a rumour. This is happening in Bengal, today, right now. This is the… pic.twitter.com/Yu0S91JgTA — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 5, 2026

New Market area

In the Sir Stuart Hogg Market, known locally as the New Market, a pro-BJP rally came with a bulldozer that razed the TMC party office, with loud music blaring and supporters cheering on the side.

Eyewitnesses said the local police, along with the Central Reserve Police Force personnel were present throughout the commotion but did not intervene. TMC MP Derek O’Brien alleged that a meat shop in the locality was brought down. However, there has been no substantial proof of the claim. Separately, locals said another shop situated opposite the KMC headquarters was demolished and it was targeted because its owner was a TMC supporter.

👉 Before elections: Bhoy out, Bharosa in

👉 After elections: Bharosa out, Bulldozer in



BJP's 'Poriborton' has arrived, and it has arrived with a bulldozer. In an act of brazen hooliganism and gundagardi, mobs of BJP supporters went on a rampage near the New Market area,… pic.twitter.com/SmhgWjjp3w — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 5, 2026

Islampur

Local reports claim BJP workers in Bengal’s Islampur attempted to rename “Masjid Para Road” as “Netaji Palli Road” as the poll results were pointing to a win for the saffron party on the counting day on Monday, May 4. Videos from the scene show several workers climbing on top of the signboard structure with BJP flags. One of them, with a hammer in hand, repeatedly hit the engraved letters and took the name down.

Waving their saffron flags, the remaining workers chanted and celebrated the move. According to the workers, the road was reportedly changed because Bengal “belongs to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.”

Before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even secured its win in the West Bengal Assembly elections and defeated the Trinamool Congress on Monday, May 4, deep polarisation, communal violence and hate speech against minorities had begun in the state.



A video circulating online… pic.twitter.com/mNSYbgQS57 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 5, 2026

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and likely chief minister candidate Suvendu Adhikari, known for his anti-Muslim stance, has promised to work “only for the Hindus” who voted for him.

“Nandigram ka Hindu janta phir mujhe jitaya. Waha musalmaan vote pura ka pura TMC ko mila. Yeh log bhot kattarvadi hai. Mai Nandigram ke Hindu ke liye kaam karunga (The Hindu people of Nandigram have elected me once again. There, the entire Muslim vote went to the TMC. They are highly radicalised, so I am fine with my mark. I will work for the Hindus of Nandigram),” Adhikari told reporters while celebrating the twin win.

For the first time since 1972, West Bengal is set to be governed by a party that is also in power at the Centre, a shift with far-reaching administrative and political implications.

Vote share data highlighted the depth of the shift. The BJP’s vote share rose to around 45 per cent, up from 38 per cent in 2021, while the TMC’s declined to nearly 40.94 per cent from 48 per cent.

In seat terms, the reversal was stark: the TMC’s tally falling from 215 to around 80, even as the BJP surged from 77 to 207 seats, converting organisational expansion into a decisive and historic mandate.