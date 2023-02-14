14-year-old Palestinian shot dead by Israeli army in Jenin raid

A 14-year-old Palestinian boy was killed by the Israeli army during a military force raid on Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, February 12.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the deceased has been identified as Qusai Radwan Waked. He died of severe wounds sustained by live bullets in the abdomen.

Two other Palestinians were also injured.

The Israeli army said it was aware of several armed Palestinians who were hit by the troops’ gunfire.

#صورة الفتى الشهيد قصي رضوان واكد من قرية العرقة، ارتقى قبل قليل متأثراً بإصابته برصاص الاحتلال خلال اقتحام مخيم جنين اليوم. pic.twitter.com/MBZ0OTaIzz — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) February 12, 2023

With the death of Waked, the number of martyrs who have been killed by the occupation army and settlers since the beginning of this year has risen to 47 including 10 children, an elderly woman, and a prisoner in the occupation prisons.

The West Bank is witnessing tension on the ground, while the Israeli army has continued for more than a year to carry out military operations in the city of Jenin and its camp.

تغطية صحفية: "تشييع جثمان الفتى قصي رضوان واكد في جنين بعد ارتقائه برصاص الاحتلال اليوم". pic.twitter.com/KqGDh1WGsu — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 12, 2023