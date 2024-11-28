14-yr-old Hyderabad girl fights legal battle after being raped by father

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old girl from Hyderabad fought a legal battle against her father, who sexually assaulted her repeatedly.

In the initial stages of the legal fight, she was supported by her mother. However, later, her mother started siding with the accused.

Nightmare of the Hyderabad girl

The nightmare began when the girl’s mother went to meet her cousin in Yakutpura in September 2023, leaving her and two other children with their father, a 38-year-old painter.

During that night, the father allegedly raped his daughter, threatening her to ensure silence.

Upon returning home the next day, the mother discovered the horrific truth and reported it to the police in Bandlaguda, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Despite initial support from her mother, the girl found herself isolated when her mother later sided with the accused. However, her mother’s change in stance did not deter her spirit. Instead, she took it upon herself to pursue justice.

Also Read Video: Demolition drive reclaims graveyard land in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad girl’s unwavering resolve led to a significant legal victory when T. Anitha, the XII Additional Sessions Judge at Nampally Court, sentenced her father to rigorous life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000. Additionally, the court awarded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the survivor.

Court proceedings

Throughout the trial, despite facing emotional turmoil due to her mother’s change of heart, the girl remained steadfast. In court, she provided detailed accounts of the assaults that occurred on that night and prior to it. Her statement was supported by medical evidence.

The prosecution’s case was robust enough to withstand attempts by the accused to secure bail multiple times, emphasizing his potential threat to influence witnesses.

Hyderabad’s Commissioner of Police, CV Anand, praised the public prosecutor and law enforcement officials for their swift actions that led to this landmark conviction.