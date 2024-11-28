Video: Demolition drive reclaims graveyard land in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Telangana Waqf Board conducted a joint demolition drive on Wednesday to reclaim encroached graveyard land.

The operation focused on removing illegal encroachments on graveyard land near Anmol Hotel in Edi Bazaar.

Businesses operated on encroached property

The graveyard land, managed by the Telangana Waqf Board, had been illegally occupied. Unauthorized sheds were constructed, and businesses were operating from the encroached property.

Committed to safeguarding its properties, the Waqf Board identified these violations and requested assistance from the GHMC to carry out the demolition.

Demolition drive to reclaim graveyard land in Hyderabad

Acting on the Waqf Board’s request, the GHMC provided the necessary machinery and manpower for the demolition drive.

The operation was conducted smoothly with the support of law enforcement. Officials from the Waqf Board, GHMC personnel, and police demolished the unauthorized structures and successfully reclaimed the graveyard land.

During the drive, six shop shutters were removed.

Encroachment threat

Graveyards in Hyderabad frequently face encroachment threats due to urban expansion and unauthorized construction.

This collaboration between the GHMC and Waqf Board highlights their commitment to protecting Waqf properties and preserving them for their intended purposes.