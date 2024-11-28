Hyderabad gears up for intense winter chill as IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city and several other districts as winter sets in.

The weather department predicts that Hyderabad will experience temperatures ranging between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius over the next few days. The minimum temperature recorded in the city yesterday was 14.1 degrees Celsius in Maredpally.

IMD Hyderabad Issues Yellow Alert for Telangana Districts

In addition to Hyderabad, the IMD has extended the yellow alert to several districts in Telangana. These districts include Adilabad, Hanumakonda, Jagtial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Rajanna Siricilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Warangal, and Yadadribhuvanagiri.

Yesterday, Adilabad recorded a minimum temperature of 8.7 degrees Celsius, making it the coldest district in the state.

Winter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad winters are typically mild compared to northern regions of India, but occasional dips in temperature bring a refreshing chill to the city.

