Hyderabad’s Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover set to open in December 

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is gearing up for the opening of the Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover which is expected to reduce traffic congestion and enhance connectivity.

The flyover, scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the first week of December, is part of the Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu initiative, DC reported.

Features of Hyderabad’s Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover

The Aramghar flyover, spanning 4.04 kilometers, is the second-longest flyover in Hyderabad. Designed as a six-lane, bi-directional structure, it connects Aramghar to the Nehru Zoological Park.

The flyover is expected to ease traffic bottlenecks in key areas, including:

Aramghar Shastripuram Kalapathar Darul Uloom Shivrampally Hassannagar

Once operational, the flyover will significantly reduce commute times and improve traffic flow in these busy zones.

Inspection of flyover

On Tuesday, GHMC Commissioner K. Ilambarithi, along with HMDA Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad and HMWS&SB Executive Director Mayank Mittal, inspected the ongoing construction of the Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover in Hyderabad. The GHMC Commissioner instructed officials to ensure the main flyover construction is completed by November 30.

While the main structure is nearing completion, the adjoining service road requires further work. Chief Engineer Devanand highlighted that 17 properties need to be acquired to complete the service road, with immediate focus on acquiring five critical properties.

To expedite progress, K. Ilambarithi directed zonal town planning officials to address property acquisition issues swiftly and facilitate the seamless execution of the remaining works.