New flyovers to ease traffic in Old City of Hyderabad 

Hyderabad: The Old City of Hyderabad is set to experience an ease in traffic as new flyovers are nearing completion.

Apart from flyovers, Road Under Bridge (RuB) is going to address long-standing traffic congestion and enhance connectivity for residents and commuters alike.

New flyovers in Old City of Hyderabad

One of the most anticipated projects is the bi-directional six-lane flyover connecting Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park.

Spanning 4.04 km, the flyover is the second-longest in the city and is expected to alleviate traffic at five major junctions: Aramghar, Shastripuram, Kalapathar, Darul Uloom, Shivrampally, and Hassannagar.

By reducing bottlenecks along this busy corridor, it promises to streamline traffic flow between Aramghar and the zoo.

Another significant project is the 3.38-km four-lane bi-directional flyover linking Nalgonda Crossroads to Santoshnagar. This flyover starts at the Government Printing Press in Chanchalguda, with one ramp leading to Yadagiri Theatre in Santoshnagar and another facilitating traffic towards Champapet. Once completed, it will ease congestion at critical junctions, including IS Sadan, Saidabad, and Chanchalguda, thereby improving access to key residential and commercial areas.

Road Under Bridge in Hyderabad

In addition to these flyovers in the Old City of Hyderabad, the construction of the Malakpet Road Under Bridge (RuB) is underway to ease traffic flow. This new structure, adjacent to the existing RuB, measures 37 meters in length and 11 meters in width. It includes approach roads to create a seamless connection between Nalgonda Crossroads and Kanchanbagh Road. This development is expected to resolve decades-old traffic challenges for commuters traveling from Dilsukhnagar to Koti.

These projects are not just about easing traffic. They also play a crucial role in enhancing connectivity for several important institutions, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). Improved access to these locations will benefit thousands of employees and contribute to the region’s overall development.

With the Aramghar to Nehru Zoological Park flyover ready for inauguration and other projects progressing steadily, the Old City is on the brink of a transportation revolution.

Once operational, these flyovers and the Malakpet RuB will mark a new era of improved connectivity and ease the traffic flow in the Old City of Hyderabad.