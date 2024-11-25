Three eat biryani, grilled chicken from restaurant in Hyderabad, fall ill

Hyderabad: Food safety concerns have come to the forefront as three youngsters fell ill after consuming biryani and grilled chicken from a local restaurant in Hyderabad.

The individuals ordered the dishes from a restaurant in Badangpet, a suburb of Hyderabad, through a popular online food delivery app on November 20.

After eating a full portion of grilled chicken and a single chicken biryani, the youngsters developed severe health issues, including vomiting, acute stomach pain, and diarrhea. Concerned family members rushed them to a private hospital in Meerpet, where medical professionals diagnosed the issue as food poisoning, likely caused by contaminated food.

Upon recovery, the affected individuals filed a formal complaint with the food safety officials at Meerpet Municipal Corporation. Authorities assured them that the matter would be investigated thoroughly and appropriate action would be taken against the restaurant.

This is not an isolated case. Recently, a 23-year-old man was hospitalized after consuming chicken biryani at a popular restaurant in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on November 14 at a hotel in Neredmet, Hyderabad. The man experienced severe vomiting, diarrhea, and fever shortly after eating the biryani.

Stricter food safety measures needed

Incidents like these raise serious questions about the quality and safety standards maintained by some restaurants in Hyderabad.

Food safety violations underscore the urgent need for stricter regulations, regular inspections, and greater accountability among restaurants that sell chicken biryani and other dishes in Hyderabad.

Ensuring food safety not only protects consumers but also upholds the reputation of Hyderabad’s rich culinary heritage.